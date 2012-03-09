Iceman was a three-member Japanese electronica/pop rock group, consisting of Daisuke Asakura (keyboards), Kenichi Ito (guitar), and Michihiro Kuroda (lead vocals). They officially assembled on June 5, 1996, when a press conference was held in Tokyo to announce the two musicians who would accompany Daisuke Asakura in his next musical venture after the breakup of Access. Between 1996 and 1999, they released six albums, a multitude of PV and live concert videos, and even a video game. Their unique and varied sound bridged genres from hard electronic rock ("Shining Collection"), to pop ("Edge of the season"), and even techno ("Caution").

Iceman is perhaps best known for their single "Shining Collection", which was used as the opening theme for Gravitation: Lyrics of Love (Asakura served as music director and composer for the series). The song became popular internationally as a result of its use in the anime, as well as in a cult flash cartoon hosted on Newgrounds, A Sticky Night of Love.