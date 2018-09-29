Funk Inc.
Funk Inc. Biography (Wikipedia)
Funk, Inc. was a jazz funk/soul jazz group founded in Indianapolis, Indiana in 1969 by Bobby Watley, Eugene Barr, Steve Weakley, Jimmy Munford and Cecil Hunt. During the 1970s they were signed to the Prestige Records label for whom they recorded five albums, though they later disbanded in 1976.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Funk Inc. Tracks
Sister Janie
Funk Inc.
Sister Janie
Sister Janie
Kool Is Back
Funk Inc.
Kool Is Back
Kool Is Back
Chicken Lickin
Funk Inc.
Chicken Lickin
Chicken Lickin
Where Are We Going
Funk Inc.
Where Are We Going
Where Are We Going
Goodbye So Long
Funk Inc.
Goodbye So Long
Goodbye So Long
Just Don't Mean A Thing (The Reflex Revision)
Funk Inc.
Just Don't Mean A Thing (The Reflex Revision)
Give Me Your Love
Funk Inc.
Give Me Your Love
Give Me Your Love
Bowlegs
Funk Inc.
Bowlegs
Bowlegs
The Whipper
Funk Inc.
The Whipper
The Whipper
