Ferdinand RiesBorn 28 November 1784. Died 13 January 1838
Ferdinand Ries
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/classical2.jpg
1784-11-28
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/ba4a674d-57f0-440b-82f9-798965c05dd9
Ferdinand Ries Biography (Wikipedia)
Ferdinand Ries (28 November 1784 [baptised] – 13 January 1838) was a German composer. Ries was a friend, pupil and secretary of Ludwig van Beethoven. He composed eight symphonies, a violin concerto, eight piano concertos, three operas, and numerous other works in many genres, including 26 string quartets. In 1838 he published a collection of reminiscences of his teacher Beethoven, co-written with Franz Wegeler. The symphonies, some chamber works —most of them with piano— his violin concerto and his piano concertos have been recorded, demonstrating a style which is, unsurprising due to his connection to Beethoven, somewhere between those of the Classical and early Romantic eras.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Ferdinand Ries Tracks
Sort by
Symphony No 3 in E flat major Op 55 'Eroica' arr. Piano Quartet
Ludwig van Beethoven
Symphony No 3 in E flat major Op 55 'Eroica' arr. Piano Quartet
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p065ztr1.jpglink
Symphony No 3 in E flat major Op 55 'Eroica' arr. Piano Quartet
Last played on
Flute Quartet in C Major, Op. 145 No. 1 IV. Finale Allegro all' espagnola
Ferdinand Ries
Flute Quartet in C Major, Op. 145 No. 1 IV. Finale Allegro all' espagnola
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Flute Quartet in C Major, Op. 145 No. 1 IV. Finale Allegro all' espagnola
Ensemble
Last played on
Symphony No.1 in D major, Op.23
Ferdinand Ries
Symphony No.1 in D major, Op.23
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05tdt98.jpglink
Symphony No.1 in D major, Op.23
Last played on
Piano Quintet in B minor op 74
Ferdinand Ries
Piano Quintet in B minor op 74
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Piano Quintet in B minor op 74
Last played on
Overture from The Sorceress
Ferdinand Ries
Overture from The Sorceress
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Overture from The Sorceress
Last played on
Symphony No.2, Op.80
Ferdinand Ries
Symphony No.2, Op.80
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Symphony No.2, Op.80
Last played on
Don Carlos Overture
Ferdinand Ries
Don Carlos Overture
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Don Carlos Overture
Last played on
The Bride of Messina Op.162 - Overture
Ferdinand Ries
The Bride of Messina Op.162 - Overture
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Ferdinand Ries Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist