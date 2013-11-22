NeophyteDutch hardcore techno/gabber group. Formed 1992
Neophyte
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01kv79s.jpg
1992
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/ba474cdb-fd06-4a49-988d-819a6bbd2077
Neophyte Biography (Wikipedia)
Neophyte is a hardcore, or gabber, group formed in 1992 in Rotterdam, Netherlands. The three original members are Jeroen Streunding (DJ Neophyte, The Beholder for hardstyle releases), Danny Greten and Robin van Roon.
Neophyte Tracks
Only Way Out
Scott Brown, Alee & Neophyte
Comin' At You Strong (feat. Rob Gee & Tieum)
Neophyte
Timebomb (feat. Neophyte)
Tha Playah
Coming Home
The Viper & Neophyte
Rubberduck
Endymlon & Neophyte
Only Way Out
Scott Brown & Neophyte
Brain Cracking (Yellow Claw Remix)
Neophyte
Mainiak
Neophyte
