Alan GorrieBorn 19 July 1946
Alan Gorrie
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1946-07-19
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/ba42218e-c081-4b97-9f53-63f25efea3f0
Alan Gorrie Biography (Wikipedia)
Alan Edward Gorrie (born 19 July 1946, Perth, Scotland) is a Scottish bassist, guitarist, keyboardist and singer. He is a founding member of the Average White Band and remains one of two original members in the group's current line-up.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Alan Gorrie Performances & Interviews
Alan Gorrie Tracks
Sort by
Letter From Perth
Alan Gorrie
Letter From Perth
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Letter From Perth
Performer
Last played on
Letter From Perth
Alan Gorrie
Letter From Perth
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Letter From Perth
Last played on
Back to artist