Karen Cargill
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p05d49kw.jpg
1975
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/ba40e8a1-252d-4543-b4a2-9395a62c00ab
Karen Cargill Biography (Wikipedia)
Karen Cargill is a Scottish operatic mezzo-soprano singer. She has performed with the Metropolitan Opera and at the Edinburgh International Festival.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Karen Cargill Performances & Interviews
- Andrea Bocelli in Conversation with Karen Cargillhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p0492x9f.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p0492x9f.jpg2016-09-26T13:08:25.000ZKaren speaks to Andrea before his performance at The Hydro in Glasgowhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p0492n7n
Andrea Bocelli in Conversation with Karen Cargill
Karen Cargill Tracks
Sort by
Gotterdammerung - Act 1
Richard Wagner
Gotterdammerung - Act 1
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06rzkwq.jpglink
Gotterdammerung - Act 1
Last played on
The Childhood of Christ
Hector Berlioz
The Childhood of Christ
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqfd6.jpglink
The Childhood of Christ
Last played on
Rückert-Lieder
Gustav Mahler
Rückert-Lieder
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqhv6.jpglink
Rückert-Lieder
Last played on
Funf Lieder (In meines Vaters Garten)
Alma Mahler
Funf Lieder (In meines Vaters Garten)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05d49kw.jpglink
Funf Lieder (In meines Vaters Garten)
Last played on
Villanelle (Les nuits d'été)
Hector Berlioz
Villanelle (Les nuits d'été)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqfd6.jpglink
Villanelle (Les nuits d'été)
Last played on
Bei dir ist es traut (5 Songs)
Alma Mahler
Bei dir ist es traut (5 Songs)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05d49kw.jpglink
Bei dir ist es traut (5 Songs)
Last played on
Villanelle
Hector Berlioz
Villanelle
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqfd6.jpglink
Villanelle
Orchestra
Last played on
Le spectre de la rose from Les nuits d'ete
Hector Berlioz
Le spectre de la rose from Les nuits d'ete
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqfd6.jpglink
Le spectre de la rose from Les nuits d'ete
Last played on
Ging heut' Morgen übers Feld (Lieder eines fahrenden Gesellen)
Gustav Mahler
Ging heut' Morgen übers Feld (Lieder eines fahrenden Gesellen)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqhv6.jpglink
Ging heut' Morgen übers Feld (Lieder eines fahrenden Gesellen)
Last played on
Le spectre de la rose (Les nuits d'été)
Hector Berlioz
Le spectre de la rose (Les nuits d'été)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqfd6.jpglink
Le spectre de la rose (Les nuits d'été)
Last played on
Die stille Stadt
Alma Mahler
Die stille Stadt
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05v57wj.jpglink
Die stille Stadt
Last played on
5 songs, 1910: Laue Sommernacht
Alma Mahler
5 songs, 1910: Laue Sommernacht
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05v57wj.jpglink
5 songs, 1910: Laue Sommernacht
Last played on
Scene D'Amour
Karen Cargill
Scene D'Amour
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05d49kw.jpglink
Scene D'Amour
Last played on
Laue Sommernacht (Five Songs)
Alma Mahler
Laue Sommernacht (Five Songs)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05v57wj.jpglink
Laue Sommernacht (Five Songs)
Last played on
Bei dir ist es traut
Alma Mahler
Bei dir ist es traut
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05d49kw.jpglink
Bei dir ist es traut
Last played on
In meines Vaters Garten (from 5 Songs for voice and piano)
Alma Mahler
In meines Vaters Garten (from 5 Songs for voice and piano)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05d49kw.jpglink
In meines Vaters Garten (from 5 Songs for voice and piano)
Last played on
Requiem
Giuseppe Verdi
Requiem
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06ljsfx.jpglink
Requiem
Choir
Last played on
Only A Singing Bird
Michael Head
Only A Singing Bird
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05d49kw.jpglink
Only A Singing Bird
Performer
Conductor
Last played on
Sea pictures Op.37
Edward Elgar
Sea pictures Op.37
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06hhdsv.jpglink
Sea pictures Op.37
Last played on
5 Songs for voice and piano [1910] - Nos. 1, 3-5
Alma Mahler
5 Songs for voice and piano [1910] - Nos. 1, 3-5
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05v57wj.jpglink
5 Songs for voice and piano [1910] - Nos. 1, 3-5
Last played on
Symphony no 3 in D minor
Gustav Mahler
Symphony no 3 in D minor
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqhv6.jpglink
Symphony no 3 in D minor
Last played on
Beethoven Symphony no.9 Finale - Gianandrea Noseda conducts the BBC Philharmonic
Ludwig van Beethoven
Beethoven Symphony no.9 Finale - Gianandrea Noseda conducts the BBC Philharmonic
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p065ztr1.jpglink
Beethoven Symphony no.9 Finale - Gianandrea Noseda conducts the BBC Philharmonic
Last played on
Eriskay Love Lilt
Traditional, Simon Lepper, Marjory Kennedy‐Fraser & Karen Cargill
Eriskay Love Lilt
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05v57wj.jpglink
Eriskay Love Lilt
Composer
Traume
Richard Wagner
Traume
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06rzkwq.jpglink
Traume
A Chloris
Reynaldo Hahn
A Chloris
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br5k0.jpglink
A Chloris
Ruckert Lieder
Gustav Mahler
Ruckert Lieder
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqhv6.jpglink
Ruckert Lieder
Orchestra
Last played on
5 Wesendonck Lieder
Richard Wagner
5 Wesendonck Lieder
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06rzkwq.jpglink
5 Wesendonck Lieder
Phydilé
Henri Duparc
Phydilé
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqtbp.jpglink
Phydilé
L'éxtase
Henri Duparc
L'éxtase
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqtbp.jpglink
L'éxtase
Chanson triste
Henri Duparc
Chanson triste
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqtbp.jpglink
Chanson triste
L'invitation au voyage
Henri Duparc
L'invitation au voyage
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqtbp.jpglink
L'invitation au voyage
Les Papillons
Ernest Chausson
Les Papillons
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br46y.jpglink
Les Papillons
Le Colibri
Ernest Chausson
Le Colibri
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br46y.jpglink
Le Colibri
Le Charme
Ernest Chausson
Le Charme
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br46y.jpglink
Le Charme
Sérénade Italienne
Ernest Chausson
Sérénade Italienne
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br46y.jpglink
Sérénade Italienne
Trois chansons de Bilitis
Claude Debussy
Trois chansons de Bilitis
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqk7d.jpglink
Trois chansons de Bilitis
Les fontaines
Reynaldo Hahn
Les fontaines
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br5k0.jpglink
Les fontaines
Infidelité
Reynaldo Hahn
Infidelité
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br5k0.jpglink
Infidelité
L'Enamourée
Reynaldo Hahn
L'Enamourée
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br5k0.jpglink
L'Enamourée
Playlists featuring Karen Cargill
Upcoming BBC Events
BBC SSO 2018-19 Season: Berlioz’s ‘Lélio’
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/exfhj5
Glasgow City Halls
2019-02-17T14:15:18
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p060wf7q.jpg
17
Feb
2019
BBC SSO 2018-19 Season: Berlioz’s ‘Lélio’
Glasgow City HallsBook tickets
Upcoming Events
13
Jun
2019
Karen Cargill, City Of Birmingham Symphony Orchestra, Mirga Grazinyte-Tyla, CBSO Chorus and Lucy Crowe
Symphony Hall, Birmingham, UK
16
Jun
2019
Karen Cargill, City Of Birmingham Symphony Orchestra, Mirga Grazinyte-Tyla, Lucy Crowe and CBSO Chorus
Symphony Hall, Birmingham, UK
Past BBC Events
BBC Symphony Orchestra & Chorus 2018-19 Season: Edward Gardner conducts Berlioz's The Childhood of Christ
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ew5d2m
Barbican, London
2018-12-17T14:15:18
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p06qxmdv.jpg
17
Dec
2018
BBC Symphony Orchestra & Chorus 2018-19 Season: Edward Gardner conducts Berlioz's The Childhood of Christ
Barbican, London
BBC Philharmonic 2018-19 Season: Berlioz/Saariaho
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/efg9hn
The Bridgewater Hall, Manchester
2018-10-26T14:15:18
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p06396pr.jpg
26
Oct
2018
BBC Philharmonic 2018-19 Season: Berlioz/Saariaho
19:30
The Bridgewater Hall, Manchester
Proms 2018: Prom 5: Debussy Pelléas et Mélisande
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ecc6gw
Royal Albert Hall
2018-07-17T14:15:18
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p06f0brr.jpg
17
Jul
2018
Proms 2018: Prom 5: Debussy Pelléas et Mélisande
Royal Albert Hall
BBC SSO 2017-18 Season: Tchaikovsky’s Pathétique Symphony
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/eb42mb
Usher Hall, Edinburgh
2017-10-01T14:15:18
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p01tdg98.jpg
1
Oct
2017
BBC SSO 2017-18 Season: Tchaikovsky’s Pathétique Symphony
Usher Hall, Edinburgh
BBC SSO 2017-18 Season: Karen Cargill Sings Elgar
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e5fmbp
Glasgow City Halls
2017-09-28T14:15:18
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p04vzb78.jpg
28
Sep
2017
BBC SSO 2017-18 Season: Karen Cargill Sings Elgar
Glasgow City Halls
Back to artist