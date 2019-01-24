Sundara Karma
2015
Sundara Karma Biography (Wikipedia)
Sundara Karma are an English indie pop/indie rock/art rock band from Reading, Berkshire, England. The band consists of singer/guitarist Oscar "Lulu" Pollock, lead guitarist Ally Baty, bassist Dom Cordell and drummer Haydn Evans. The Guardian has likened the band to the likes of Arcade Fire and U2.
Sundara Karma Performances & Interviews
Following the release of their debut album, we catch up with Sundara Karma frontman Oscar
LISTEN: the full interview with Sundara Karma's Oscar Lulu
Bridgitte catches up with Sundara Karma frontman Oscar Lulu
CLIP: Sundara Karma's Oscar Lulu
From rehearsals to the Main Stage, Sundara Karma's journey to Reading Festival.
WATCH: Sundara Karma's journey to Reading Festival
Oscar Lulu from Reading band Sundara Karma chats to Bridgitte.
Oscar Lulu from Reading band Sundara Karma chats to Bridgitte
Sundara Karma Tracks
Higher States
Sundara Karma
Higher States
Higher States
Last played on
One Last Night On This Earth
Sundara Karma
One Last Night On This Earth
Last One Night On This Earth
Sundara Karma
Last One Night On This Earth
Last One Night On This Earth
Last played on
Explore
Sundara Karma
Explore
Explore
Last played on
Illusions
Sundara Karma
Illusions
Illusions
Last played on
She Said
Sundara Karma
She Said
She Said
Last played on
Happy Family
Sundara Karma
Happy Family
Happy Family
Last played on
Upcoming Events
2
Apr
2019
Sundara Karma
Barrowland Ballroom, Glasgow, UK
4
Apr
2019
Sundara Karma
Rock City, Nottingham, UK
5
Apr
2019
Sundara Karma, Frankie Stew & Harvey Gunn
Rock City Basement, Nottingham, UK
6
Apr
2019
Sundara Karma
O2 Victoria Warehouse Manchester, Manchester, UK
8
Apr
2019
Sundara Karma
O2 Academy Bristol, Bristol, UK
Past BBC Events
Reading + Leeds: 2017
Reading
2017-08-26T14:57:39
26
Aug
2017
Reading + Leeds: 2017
Reading
Reading + Leeds: 2013
Reading
Leeds
2013-08-24T14:57:39
24
Aug
2013
Reading + Leeds: 2013
Reading
Back to artist