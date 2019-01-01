Saskia GiorginiPianist
Saskia Giorgini
Saskia Giorgini Biography (Wikipedia)
Saskia Giorgini is an Italian-Dutch pianist who won the Salzburg International Mozart Competition in 2016. She made her debut at the Vienna Musikverein in February 2017 playing an all Mozart recital.
