Justus Frantz Biography (Wikipedia)
Justus Frantz (born 18 May 1944 in Inowrocław, Poland, then Hohensalza, Germany) is a German pianist, conductor, and television personality.
Justus Frantz Tracks
Sonata in D major for piano duet, K 381 (2nd mvt)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Sonata in B flat major for piano duet, K 358 (1st mvt)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Andante and Variations in G major, K.501
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Sonata in F major for piano duet, K 497 (3rd mvt)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Sonata in D major for two pianos, K 448 (2nd mvt)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Sonata in C major for piano duet, K 19d
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Grande Marche Heroique in A Minor D 885
Franz Schubert
Sonata for 2 pianos (K.448) in D major, 1st movement; Allegro con spirito
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
8 Pieces Op.76 - 2, 4, 5, 7 and 8
Johannes Brahms
Sonata in F major for piano duet, K 497
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Concerto in A minor for 4 keyboards, BWV.1065 (1st mvt: Allegro)
Johann Sebastian Bach
Grande Marche et Trio in E, D.819 No. 6
Franz Schubert
Grand Rondeau, D951
Christoph Eschenbach
Interval
Franz Schubert
Deutscher with 2 trios and 2 Landler D.618 for piano duet
Franz Schubert
Christoph Eschenbach
