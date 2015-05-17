Rival StateFormed 2002
Rival State
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
2002
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/ba38be58-4b40-4228-9f13-503c580fc250
Rival State Biography (Wikipedia)
Rival State is an alternative rock band based out of London, United Kingdom, which formed in New Plymouth, New Zealand in 2002.[citation needed] The band consists of members Salvi Stone, Nimal Fernando, Jo Einarsson, Stefan Einarsson and Valdi Einarsson.
The band released their debut album Apollo Me on 12 October 2012 in New Zealand, where it reached No 1 on the Top 20 New Zealand Album Charts and No 10 on the New Zealand Top 40 Album Charts.
In 2014 the band relocated to London, where they released their Youth Tax EP on 22 October 2014.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Rival State Tracks
Sort by
Keepsake
Rival State
Keepsake
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Keepsake
Last played on
Sleep Talker
Rival State
Sleep Talker
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Sleep Talker
Last played on
Rival State Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist