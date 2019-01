Vijay Iyer (born October 26, 1971) is an American jazz pianist, composer, bandleader, producer, electronic musician, and writer based in New York City. He is a 2013 MacArthur Fellow. He became the Franklin D. and Florence Rosenblatt Professor of the Arts (in the Department of Music) at Harvard University in early 2014.

