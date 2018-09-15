Vijay IyerBorn 26 October 1971
Vijay Iyer (born October 26, 1971) is an American jazz pianist, composer, bandleader, producer, electronic musician, and writer based in New York City. He is a 2013 MacArthur Fellow. He became the Franklin D. and Florence Rosenblatt Professor of the Arts (in the Department of Music) at Harvard University in early 2014.
For Amiri Baraka
End of the Tunnel
Far From Over
A Cold Fire
Starlings
Labyrinths
Taking Flight
Passage
The Empty Mind Receives
Mutation XI: Waves
Desiring
Little Pocket Size Demons
Desiring (Live From Maida Vale)
Historicity (Live From Maida Vale)
Galang (Trio Riot Version)
