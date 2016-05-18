Underworld are a British electronic music group formed in 1980 in Cardiff, Wales and the principal name of Karl Hyde and Rick Smith recording together. Prominent former members include Darren Emerson, from 1991–1999, and Darren Price, as part of the live band from 2005–2016.

After initial incarnation as a funk and synth-pop band, resulting in two albums between 1988–1989, Underworld gained prominence, after reshaping in 1993, into the progressive house and techno act, and releasing seven subsequent albums, including critically acclaimed dubnobasswithmyheadman (1994), Second Toughest in the Infants (1996), and the signature 1996 single "Born Slippy .NUXX". Known for visual style and dynamic live performances, Underworld have influenced a wide range of artists and been featured in soundtracks and scores for films, television, and the 2012 Summer Olympics in London.