UnderworldUK electronic music group. Formed 1987
Underworld Biography (Wikipedia)
Underworld are a British electronic music group formed in 1980 in Cardiff, Wales and the principal name of Karl Hyde and Rick Smith recording together. Prominent former members include Darren Emerson, from 1991–1999, and Darren Price, as part of the live band from 2005–2016.
After initial incarnation as a funk and synth-pop band, resulting in two albums between 1988–1989, Underworld gained prominence, after reshaping in 1993, into the progressive house and techno act, and releasing seven subsequent albums, including critically acclaimed dubnobasswithmyheadman (1994), Second Toughest in the Infants (1996), and the signature 1996 single "Born Slippy .NUXX". Known for visual style and dynamic live performances, Underworld have influenced a wide range of artists and been featured in soundtracks and scores for films, television, and the 2012 Summer Olympics in London.
- Underworldhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p068brn6.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p068brn6.jpg2018-06-27T22:59:00.000ZThe kings of electronic music play a high-octane headline set.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p06b3065
Underworld
- "Autobiographical horror stories" - Underworld's Karl Hyde revists his 1994 selfhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04vrwbf.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04vrwbf.jpg2017-03-04T09:31:00.000ZKarl Hyde chats to Nemone about Underworld's 1994 album Dubnobasswith myheadman.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p04vrtqb
"Autobiographical horror stories" - Underworld's Karl Hyde revists his 1994 self
- 'If your gonna bombard me I'm nicking it!' Karly Hyde on his diary of fragmentshttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04grh1q.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04grh1q.jpg2016-11-19T12:05:00.000ZMark and Stuart talk to Karl Hyde, one half of electronic duo Underworld, about how he has kept a public diary since 1999 documenting his thoughts, lyrics, poetry and visuals.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p04gztqd
'If your gonna bombard me I'm nicking it!' Karly Hyde on his diary of fragments
- Underworld - Glastonbury 2016 Highlightshttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03zgn1n.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03zgn1n.jpg2016-07-26T22:59:00.000ZFeaturing new tracks, alongside dance anthems, including the classic Born Slippy.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p04142n5
Underworld - Glastonbury 2016 Highlights
- 'I really missed him' Underworld's Karl Hyde discusses his reunion with band member Rick Smithhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03vvsbw.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03vvsbw.jpg2016-05-21T15:26:00.000ZKarl Hyde of British dance duo Underworld joins Mark Radcliffe and Stuart Maconie to talk about the band's latest activities.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p03vvscy
'I really missed him' Underworld's Karl Hyde discusses his reunion with band member Rick Smith
- Karl Hyde in conversation with Mark Radcliffehttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p029hs28.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p029hs28.jpg2014-10-27T15:18:00.000ZKarl Hyde speaks about the 20th anniversary of Underworld's album Dubnobasswithmyheadman.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p029hsdf
Karl Hyde in conversation with Mark Radcliffe
Underworld Tracks
Sort by
Two Months Off
I Exhale
Born Slippy
Jumbo
Caliban's Dream (feat. Dockhead Choir, Evelyn Glennie, Only Men Aloud, Elizabeth Roberts & Alex Trimble)
Scribble
Another Silent Way
Coming Out Of Texas (Extract)
King Of Snake
Get Your Shirt
Bells & Circles
Low Burn
Bells & Circles (The Biggest Weekend 2018)
If Rah
Rez
Push Upstairs
Universe Of Can When Back
Cowgirl (6 Music Festival 2016)
Cups
Low Between Zebras (feat. Matthew Trevannion)
8 Ball
Bruce Lee
Dexters Chalk
Dark & Long
Past BBC Events
BBC Music Presents The Biggest Weekend
Glastonbury: 2016
6 Music Festival: 2016
6 Music Live at Maida Vale: Underworld
Latest Underworld News
Underworld Links
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
-
Orbital In The Mix
-
The Orb's Alex Paterson is Resident
-
Orbital
-
Leftfield's Neil Barnes tells Steve about the making of their iconic debut album 'Leftism'
-
James Cracknell's motivational tunes
-
The Wimbledon theme as you've never heard it before
-
The Orb's Alex Paterson recruits Paul Cook as drummer
-
ATL Remembers... Orbital And The ‘Belfast’ Story