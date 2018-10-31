My VitriolFormed 1999
My Vitriol
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p0521448.jpg
1999
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/ba288d1b-7d7f-4f44-bc8d-f80c8673f815
My Vitriol Biography (Wikipedia)
My Vitriol are a British alternative rock band, formed in 1999 in London. The band currently comprises singer and guitarist Som Wardner, drummer Ravi Kesavaram, guitarist Seth Taylor and bassist Tatia Starkey. The band had success with their debut album Finelines in 2001 which spawned three Top 40 hit singles in the UK Singles Chart, before announcing a hiatus in 2002. The band were credited as spearheading a new shoegazing movement, dubbed nu gaze. They released new material in 2007, and released limited fanbase album "The Secret Sessions" in October 2016.The band name is taken from the Graham Greene novel Brighton Rock.
My Vitriol Tracks
Game of P****s
My Vitriol
Game of P****s
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0521452.jpglink
Game of P****s
Last played on
Always Your Way
My Vitriol
Always Your Way
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0521452.jpglink
Always Your Way
Last played on
Rest Your Tired Head
My Vitriol
Rest Your Tired Head
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0521452.jpglink
Rest Your Tired Head
Last played on
We've Lost Our Way
My Vitriol
We've Lost Our Way
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0521452.jpglink
We've Lost Our Way
Last played on
Pieces
My Vitriol
Pieces
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0521452.jpglink
Pieces
Last played on
Grounded
My Vitriol
Grounded
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0521452.jpglink
Grounded
Last played on
Always
My Vitriol
Always
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0521452.jpglink
Always
Last played on
