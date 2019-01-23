Patsy GallantBorn 1950
Patsy Gallant
1950
Patsy Gallant Biography (Wikipedia)
Patsy Gallant CM (born August 15, 1948 in Campbellton, New Brunswick) is a Canadian pop singer and musical theatre actress. Of Acadian ancestry, she has recorded and performed in both English and French.
