Amr Diab (Egyptian Arabic: عمروْ دِياب‎; born October 11, 1961) is an Egyptian vocalist and writer. A Port Said native, he has established himself as an acclaimed recording artist and author in most Mediterranean countries. According to a research by Michael Frishkopf, he has created his style termed as "Mediterranean Music", a blend of Western and Egyptian rhythms. By 1992, he became the first Egyptian and Middle Eastern artist to start making high-tech music videos.