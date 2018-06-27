Maddy Prior & June TaborSilly Sisters
Maddy Prior & June Tabor
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/ba256d10-3ef9-4393-a9b3-6ac14e4342eb
Maddy Prior & June Tabor Biography (Wikipedia)
The Silly Sisters is an English folk music duo, formed in 1976 by Maddy Prior and June Tabor.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Maddy Prior & June Tabor Tracks
Sort by
Blood & Gold / Mohacs
Maddy Prior & June Tabor
Blood & Gold / Mohacs
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Hedger and Ditcher
Maddy Prior & June Tabor
Hedger and Ditcher
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Hedger and Ditcher
Last played on
Blood And Gold / Mohacs
Maddy Prior - June Tabor : Silly Sisters
Blood And Gold / Mohacs
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Blood And Gold / Mohacs
Performer
Last played on
Agincourt Carol
Maddy Prior & June Tabor
Agincourt Carol
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Agincourt Carol
Last played on
The Grey Funnel Line
June Tabor
The Grey Funnel Line
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02l2bzx.jpglink
The Grey Funnel Line
Last played on
The Barring of the Door
Maddy Prior & June Tabor
The Barring of the Door
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Barring of the Door
Last played on
Almost Every Circumstance
Maddy Prior & June Tabor
Almost Every Circumstance
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Almost Every Circumstance
Last played on
Playlists featuring Maddy Prior & June Tabor
Maddy Prior & June Tabor Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist