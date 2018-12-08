Wild BunchFormed 1983. Disbanded 1986
Wild Bunch
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1983
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/ba21eb91-9d75-4a33-954a-383a19f0316b
Wild Bunch Biography (Wikipedia)
The Wild Bunch were a sound system and loose collective of musicians and DJs based in the St Paul's, Montpelier and Bishopston districts of Bristol, England.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Wild Bunch Tracks
Sort by
Country Living (feat. Sandra Cross)
Wild Bunch
Country Living (feat. Sandra Cross)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Country Living (feat. Sandra Cross)
Last played on
Friends And Countrymen
Wild Bunch
Friends And Countrymen
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Friends And Countrymen
Last played on
Wild Bunch Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist