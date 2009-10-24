Sons of the Never WrongFormed 1992
Sons of the Never Wrong
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1992
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/ba21c9ea-9e60-42a9-af05-e46914d6b1a5
Sons of the Never Wrong Biography (Wikipedia)
The Sons of the Never Wrong is a Chicago-based singer/songwriter folk music trio founded in 1992. Current band members are Bruce Roper, Deborah Lader (since 1998), and Sue Demel.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Sons of the Never Wrong Tracks
Sort by
Head Over Heels
Sons of the Never Wrong
Head Over Heels
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Head Over Heels
Last played on
Sons of the Never Wrong Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist