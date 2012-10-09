The Casket LotteryFormed 1998
The Casket Lottery
1998
The Casket Lottery Biography (Wikipedia)
The Casket Lottery is an indie rock band from Kansas City, Missouri, United States signed to Second Nature Recordings.
White Lies
