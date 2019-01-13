Anthony Daasan is an Indian folk singer, who is currently working in the Tamil film industry. As of 2015, the Internet Movie Data Base (IMDb) listed a prolific set of 24 songs sung by "Andony Dasan" for Kollywood movies, starting in 2013. Many of these were the hit songs of those movies. He is known for contributing a powerful voice to fusions of Tamil-folk, country, jazz, electronica and rock styles. Before this phase of playback singing, "Antony Dasan" worked as a traveling festival folk singer artist, collaborating with players of Nadaswaram, Thavil and Thappu, dancers and acrobats among others. He has performed with influential movie industry veterans such as Usha Uthup.

Alternate spellings of his name include Andony Dasan, Antony, Antoni; Daas, Das, Dasaan and Dassan among others.

Apart from his musical performances, he has also made cameo appearances in Tamil films, particularly in songs sung by himself, notable of which is an extended cameo as a gangster in the Karthik Subbaraj directorial, Jigarthanda. Earlier he also featured in The Dewarists, a musical television series in India, which is partly a music documentary and partly a travelogue.