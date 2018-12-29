Spooner OldhamBorn 14 June 1943
Spooner Oldham
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01bqnzx.jpg
1943-06-14
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/ba170eca-541b-4ee5-b332-54ff954b75ea
Spooner Oldham Biography (Wikipedia)
Dewey Lindon "Spooner" Oldham (born June 14, 1943) is an American songwriter and session musician. An organist, he recorded in Muscle Shoals, Alabama, at FAME Studios as part of the Muscle Shoals Rhythm Section on such hit R&B songs as Percy Sledge's "When a Man Loves a Woman", Wilson Pickett's "Mustang Sally", and Aretha Franklin's "I Never Loved a Man".
As a songwriter, Oldham teamed with Dan Penn to write such hits as "Cry Like a Baby" (the Box Tops), "I'm Your Puppet" (James and Bobby Purify), and "A Woman Left Lonely" and "It Tears Me Up" (Percy Sledge).
