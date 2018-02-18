Susan EganBorn 18 February 1970
Susan Farrell Egan (born February 18, 1970) is an American actress, singer and dancer, known for her work on the Broadway stage. She is best known for originating the role of Belle in the Broadway musical adaptation of Beauty and the Beast (1994), as well as for providing the voices of Megara in Hercules (1997) and Rose Quartz on Steven Universe.
