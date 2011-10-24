As I Lay Dying is an American heavy metal band from San Diego, California. Founded in 2000 by vocalist Tim Lambesis, the project became a with the addition of Jordan Mancino, Lambesis' bandmate from Point of Recognition. The band has released six albums, one split album, and two compilation albums.

As I Lay Dying's fourth studio album An Ocean Between Us peaked at No. 8 on the Billboard 200, and No. 1 on the Top Rock chart. The band has performed at events such as Wacken Open Air, With Full Force, Soundwave Festival, Sounds of the Underground, Warped Tour, Bloodstock Open Air and Taste of Chaos. In 2007, As I Lay Dying won the "Ultimate Metal God" award from MTV2 at the first annual "All That Rocks" special; was named "Artist of the Year" at the San Diego Music Awards in 2005, 2007 and 2008; and was nominated for a 2008 Grammy Award for the song "Nothing Left." Their fifth studio album The Powerless Rise was written over a three-year period, and was released in May 2010 to widespread critical acclaim. Their most recent album, Awakened, was released on September 25, 2012.