LimahlBorn 19 December 1958
Limahl
1958-12-19
Limahl Biography (Wikipedia)
Christopher Hamill (born 19 December 1958), better known by his stage name Limahl (an anagram of Hamill), is an English pop singer. He rose to fame as the lead singer of the 1980s pop group Kajagoogoo, before embarking on a briefly successful solo career, which reached its peak with the 1984 hit "The NeverEnding Story", the theme song for the film of the same name.
Limahl Tracks
Never Ending Story
Limahl
Never Ending Story
Never Ending Story
Only For Love
Limahl
Only For Love
Only For Love
