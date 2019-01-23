Lil’ DuvalBorn 12 June 1977
Lil’ Duval
1977-06-12
Lil’ Duval Biography (Wikipedia)
Roland Powell (born June 12, 1977), better known by his stage name Lil Duval, is an American Bahamian stand-up comedian and singer. In 2005, he was a finalist on BET's comedy competition series Coming to the Stage. Duval is a series regular to the MTV2 shows Guy Code and Hip Hop Squares. From 2013 to 2014 he hosted the video show Ain't That America on MTV2.
Lil’ Duval Tracks
Best Life (feat. Snoop Dogg & Ball Greezy)
Lil’ Duval
Best Life (feat. Snoop Dogg & Ball Greezy)
Best Life (feat. Snoop Dogg & Ball Greezy)
Smile (Living My Best Life)
Lil’ Duval
Smile (Living My Best Life)
Smile (Living My Best Life)
Smile (Living My Best Life) (feat. Snoop Dogg & Ball Greezy)
Lil’ Duval
Smile (Living My Best Life) (feat. Snoop Dogg & Ball Greezy)
Smile (Living My Best Life) (feat. Snoop Dogg & Ball Greezy)
Smile
Lil’ Duval
Smile
Smile
