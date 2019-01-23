Roland Powell (born June 12, 1977), better known by his stage name Lil Duval, is an American Bahamian stand-up comedian and singer. In 2005, he was a finalist on BET's comedy competition series Coming to the Stage. Duval is a series regular to the MTV2 shows Guy Code and Hip Hop Squares. From 2013 to 2014 he hosted the video show Ain't That America on MTV2.