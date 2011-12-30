Case Closed
Case Closed
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/ba10ee2d-7e09-44c5-aa6b-22c5322ecdbd
Case Closed Tracks
Sort by
Woke Up This Morning
Case Closed
Woke Up This Morning
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Running
Case Closed
Running
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Running
Found Myself
Case Closed
Found Myself
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Already Gone
Case Closed
Already Gone
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Case Closed Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist