Alan Opie. Born 22 March 1945
Alan Opie
1945-03-22
Alan Opie Biography (Wikipedia)
Alan Opie OBE (born 22 March 1945 in Redruth) is a Cornish baritone, primarily known as an opera singer.
Voyna i Mir, Op 91: Scene XI: What a dreadful scene!
Sergei Prokofiev
Voyna i Mir, Op 91: Scene XI: What a dreadful scene!
Voyna i Mir, Op 91: Scene XI: What a dreadful scene!
Serenade to Music for 16 soloists and orchestra
Ralph Vaughan Williams
Serenade to Music for 16 soloists and orchestra
Serenade to Music for 16 soloists and orchestra
Old Joe has gone fishing (Peter Grimes, Act 1, sc 2)
Benjamin Britten
Old Joe has gone fishing (Peter Grimes, Act 1, sc 2)
Old Joe has gone fishing (Peter Grimes, Act 1, sc 2)
Serenade to Music
Ralph Vaughan Williams
Serenade to Music
Serenade to Music
Die Meistersinger: Act 2 Scenes 6 and 7 - "Der Tag Er Sich Erscheinen"
Richard Wagner
Die Meistersinger: Act 2 Scenes 6 and 7 - "Der Tag Er Sich Erscheinen"
Die Meistersinger: Act 2 Scenes 6 and 7 - "Der Tag Er Sich Erscheinen"
Billy Budd (ending)
Benjamin Britten
Billy Budd (ending)
Billy Budd (ending)
Serenade to Music (ending)
Ralph Vaughan Williams
Serenade to Music (ending)
Serenade to Music (ending)
Death in Venice - opera in 2 acts Op.88 (feat. City of London Sinfonia, Alan Opie, Richard Hickox & Philip Langridge)
Benjamin Britten
Death in Venice - opera in 2 acts Op.88 (feat. City of London Sinfonia, Alan Opie, Richard Hickox & Philip Langridge)
Death in Venice - opera in 2 acts Op.88 (feat. City of London Sinfonia, Alan Opie, Richard Hickox & Philip Langridge)
Past BBC Events
Proms 2007: Prom 46
Royal Albert Hall
2007-08-18T14:43:43
18
Aug
2007
Proms 2007: Prom 46
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 2004: Prom 46
Royal Albert Hall
2004-08-20T14:43:43
20
Aug
2004
Proms 2004: Prom 46
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 2001: Prom 35
Royal Albert Hall
2001-08-16T14:43:43
16
Aug
2001
Proms 2001: Prom 35
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1997: Prom 67
Royal Albert Hall
1997-09-08T14:43:43
8
Sep
1997
Proms 1997: Prom 67
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1996: Prom 54
Royal Albert Hall
1996-08-31T14:43:43
31
Aug
1996
Proms 1996: Prom 54
Royal Albert Hall
