The Smashing PumpkinsFormed 1988
The Smashing Pumpkins Biography (Wikipedia)
The Smashing Pumpkins (or Smashing Pumpkins) is an American alternative rock band from Chicago, Illinois. Formed in 1988 by frontman Billy Corgan (lead vocals, guitar), D'arcy Wretzky (bass guitar), James Iha (guitar), and Jimmy Chamberlin (drums), the band has undergone many line-up changes. The current lineup features Corgan, Chamberlin, Iha and guitarist Jeff Schroeder.
Disavowing the punk rock roots of many of their alt-rock contemporaries, they have a diverse, densely layered, and guitar-heavy sound, containing elements of gothic rock, heavy metal, dream pop, psychedelic rock, progressive rock, shoegazing, and electronica in later recordings. Corgan is the group's primary songwriter; his musical ambitions and cathartic lyrics have shaped the band's albums and songs, which have been described as "anguished, bruised reports from Billy Corgan's nightmare-land".
The Smashing Pumpkins broke into the musical mainstream with their second album, 1993's Siamese Dream. The group built its audience with extensive touring and their 1995 follow-up, the double album Mellon Collie and the Infinite Sadness, debuted at number one on the Billboard 200 album chart. With 30 million albums sold worldwide, the Smashing Pumpkins were one of the most commercially successful and critically acclaimed bands of the 1990s. However, internal fighting, drug use, and diminishing record sales led to a 2000 break-up.
The Smashing Pumpkins Tracks
Sort by
Stand Inside Your Love
1979
Zero
Today
Silvery Sometimes (Ghosts)
Try, Try, Try
Mayonaise
Christmastime
To Sheila
Siva
Silver
Tonight, Tonight
Landslide
Knights of Malta
Marchin' On
With Sympathy
Cherub Rock
Rocket
Upcoming Events
Past BBC Events
Glastonbury: 2013
Glastonbury: 1997
Latest The Smashing Pumpkins News
The Smashing Pumpkins Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
-
"We're family now... there wasn't peace for too long" - Billy Corgan on the Smashing Pumpkins
-
William Patrick Corgan performs a beautiful cover of Pink Floyd's "Wish You Were Here"
-
"He really could have been a Frank Sinatra type singer, but he chose to be this avant-garde artist"
-
Billy Corgan chats with Shaun Keaveny