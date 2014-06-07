Jonzun CrewFormed 1982. Disbanded 1990
Jonzun Crew
1982
Jonzun Crew Biography (Wikipedia)
Jonzun Crew was an electro and early funk–hip hop group that was active in the 1980s. The group was led by Michael Jonzun, his brothers Maurice Starr and Soni Jonzun, and Carl (Captain Fingers).
Jonzun Crew Tracks
I'm a Pac Man
