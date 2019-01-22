Russ ConwayPianist, composer. Born 2 September 1925. Died 16 November 2000
Russ Conway
1925-09-02
Russ Conway Biography (Wikipedia)
Russ Conway, DSM (born Trevor Herbert Stanford, 2 September 1925 – 16 November 2000) was an English popular music pianist. Conway had 20 piano instrumentals in the UK Singles Chart between 1957 and 1963, including two number one hits.
Russ Conway Tracks
The Dream of Olwen
Side Saddle
All My Loving
Toy Balloons
More And More Party Pops
Even More Party Pops
Roulette
China Tea
Good Luck, Good Health, God Bless You
The Warsaw Concerto
Up Up & Away
