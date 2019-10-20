Gary WallisBorn 10 June 1964
Gary Wallis
1964-06-10
Gary Wallis Biography (Wikipedia)
Gary Wallis (born 10 June 1964 in Westminster, London) is a British drummer, percussionist, drum programmer, producer and musical director. He has worked with a wide range of artists and bands, including Nik Kershaw, Pink Floyd, 10cc, Il Divo, Westlife, Girls Aloud, Atomic Kitten, Paul Carrack, Dusty Springfield, Bonnie Tyler, Mike Rutherford, Mike + The Mechanics, Tom Jones, Jean Michel Jarre, Helene Fischer and Schiller.
