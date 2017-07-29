Stanton Warriors are an English DJ and production duo consisting of Dominic Butler and Mark Yardley. Originally from the West Country, the duo have performed internationally with their infamous Stanton Sessions parties in Europe, North America, Asia and Australia. Their name was taken from a manhole cover, made by Stanton Ironworks.[citation needed]

The Stanton Warriors' third mix album was released in the UK on 27 October 2008, entitled Stanton Session Vol. 3, which is their best-seller to date, and received 5 out of 5 from iDJ. This was also released in a limited run, deluxe edition manhole cover tin pack.

The graffiti style artwork (and their SW logo) seen on many of their releases and merchandise is the work of several renowned graffiti artists, SheOne and Rough, the latter of which won a design award for the artwork on the Stanton Warrior's single, "Da Antidote".

The Stantons have been known to release free to download promotional DJ sets through their websites, where there is also live video footage of their gigs. Now based in West London, they run a successful record label (Punks) out of their recording studio.