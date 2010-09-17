The High DialsFormed 2003
2003
The High Dials
The High Dials are an indie rock band from Montreal, Quebec, Canada. The band started out playing a brand of pop music strongly influenced by 1960s British mod styles, but their sound has evolved to incorporate power pop, psychedelic music, shoegaze and folk rock.
