Natalie MerchantBorn 26 October 1963
Natalie Merchant
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01bqk14.jpg
1963-10-26
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/ba03daa8-0a45-4432-881f-4de8e0e05305
Natalie Merchant Biography (Wikipedia)
Natalie Anne Merchant (born October 26, 1963) is an American alternative rock singer-songwriter. She joined the folk rock band 10,000 Maniacs in 1981, and was lead singer and primary lyricist for the group. She remained with the group for their first five albums and left it to begin her solo career in 1993. She has since released seven studio albums.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Natalie Merchant Performances & Interviews
- Natalie Merchant challenged to remember Verdi Crieshttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01m60wt.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01m60wt.jpg2013-11-25T18:41:00.000ZA member of the Mastertapes audience asks Natalie to play Verdi Cries, the final track on the album In My Tribe by 10,000 Maniacs.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p01m60xw
Natalie Merchant challenged to remember Verdi Cries
- Natalie Merchant sings Carnival for Mastertapeshttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01m5yfx.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01m5yfx.jpg2013-11-25T17:51:00.000ZNatalie Merchant performs Carnival from her album Tigerlily at BBC Maida Vale Studios.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p01m5z99
Natalie Merchant sings Carnival for Mastertapes
- Natalie Merchant sings River for Mastertapeshttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01m5qfp.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01m5qfp.jpg2013-11-25T15:33:00.000ZNatalie Merchant performs River from her album Tigerlily at the BBC's Maida Vale Studios.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p01m5qg3
Natalie Merchant sings River for Mastertapes
- Natalie Merchant sings Cowboy Romance for Mastertapeshttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01m5bfc.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01m5bfc.jpg2013-11-25T12:29:00.000ZNatalie Merchant performs Cowboy Romance from her album Tigerlily at Maida Vale Studios.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p01m5bm0
Natalie Merchant sings Cowboy Romance for Mastertapes
- Natalie Merchant sings I May Know The Wordhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01m59lh.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01m59lh.jpg2013-11-25T12:22:00.000ZNatalie Merchant performs I May Know The Word from her debut solo album, Tigerlily.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p01m59sq
Natalie Merchant sings I May Know The Word
- Natalie Merchant sings Wonder for Mastertapeshttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01m5954.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01m5954.jpg2013-11-25T12:15:00.000ZNatalie Merchant performs Wonder from her album Tigerlily at BBC Maida Vale Studios.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p01m595w
Natalie Merchant sings Wonder for Mastertapes
Natalie Merchant Tracks
Which Side Are You On?
Natalie Merchant
Which Side Are You On?
Which Side Are You On?
Space Oddity
Natalie Merchant
Space Oddity
Space Oddity
If No One Ever Marries Me
Natalie Merchant
If No One Ever Marries Me
If No One Ever Marries Me
Kind & Generous
Natalie Merchant
Kind & Generous
Kind & Generous
Carnival
Natalie Merchant
Carnival
Carnival
Break Your Heart
Natalie Merchant
Break Your Heart
Break Your Heart
Ladybird
Natalie Merchant
Ladybird
Ladybird
The Butcher's Boy
Trad.
The Butcher's Boy
The Butcher's Boy
Johnny Has Gone for A Soldier
Natalie Merchant
Johnny Has Gone for A Soldier
Texas
Natalie Merchant
Texas
Texas
The Butcher's Boy (feat. Natalie Merchant)
Kronos Quartet
The Butcher's Boy (feat. Natalie Merchant)
The Butcher's Boy (feat. Natalie Merchant)
Bury Me Under the Weeping Willow
Natalie Merchant
Bury Me Under the Weeping Willow
Bury Me Under the Weeping Willow
The Bonny Light Horseman (feat. Natalie Merchant)
Lúnasa
The Bonny Light Horseman (feat. Natalie Merchant)
The Bonny Light Horseman (feat. Natalie Merchant)
Calico Pie
Natalie Merchant
Calico Pie
Calico Pie
Motherland
Natalie Merchant
Motherland
Motherland
Beloved Wife
Natalie Merchant
Beloved Wife
Beloved Wife
King of May
Hector Falcon
King of May
King of May
The Lowlands of Holland
Natalie Merchant
The Lowlands of Holland
The Lowlands of Holland
The Man in the Wilderness
Natalie Merchant
The Man in the Wilderness
The Man in the Wilderness
San Andreas Fault
Natalie Merchant
San Andreas Fault
San Andreas Fault
Carnival (Edit)
Natalie Merchant
Carnival (Edit)
Carnival (Edit)
Order 1081
David Byrne
Order 1081
Order 1081
