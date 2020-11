Now United (sometimes abbreviated as NU) is an international pop music group formed in Los Angeles, California in 2017 by Idols creator Simon Fuller. The group consists of 16 members, each representing a different country and nationality from around the world.

This entry is from Wikipedia , the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License . If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia