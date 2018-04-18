Now UnitedPop group. Formed 18 April 2018
Now United
Now United Biography (Wikipedia)
Now United (sometimes abbreviated as NU) is an international pop music group formed in Los Angeles, California in 2017 by Idols creator Simon Fuller. The group consists of 16 members, each representing a different country and nationality from around the world.
