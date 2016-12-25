Giraffe Tongue OrchestraFormed 2012
Giraffe Tongue Orchestra
2012
Giraffe Tongue Orchestra Biography (Wikipedia)
Giraffe Tongue Orchestra is an American rock supergroup. The band consists of Alice In Chains vocalist William DuVall, guitarist Brent Hinds of Mastodon, lead guitarist Ben Weinman of The Dillinger Escape Plan, drummer Thomas Pridgen of The Mars Volta, and bassist Pete Griffin of Dethklok and Zappa Plays Zappa. The band released their debut LP, Broken Lines on September 23, 2016.
Giraffe Tongue Orchestra Tracks
Blood Moon
Giraffe Tongue Orchestra
Blood Moon
Blood Moon
Everyone Gets Everything They Really Want
Giraffe Tongue Orchestra
Everyone Gets Everything They Really Want
Blood Moon (Reading and Leeds 2016)
Giraffe Tongue Orchestra
Blood Moon (Reading and Leeds 2016)
Crucifixion
Giraffe Tongue Orchestra
Crucifixion
Crucifixion
