Giraffe Tongue Orchestra is an American rock supergroup. The band consists of Alice In Chains vocalist William DuVall, guitarist Brent Hinds of Mastodon, lead guitarist Ben Weinman of The Dillinger Escape Plan, drummer Thomas Pridgen of The Mars Volta, and bassist Pete Griffin of Dethklok and Zappa Plays Zappa. The band released their debut LP, Broken Lines on September 23, 2016.

