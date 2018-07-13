Islaja or Merja Kokkonen (born May 19, 1979) is a singer-songwriter and musician from Helsinki, Finland. Besides her solo career, she is a member of free improv and psychedelic folk bands Avarus, Kemialliset Ystävät, and the trio Hertta Lussu Ässä.

She has been compared to Björk, Syd Barrett, and Nico.

Her music is notably psychedelic and very intimate using a large variety of instruments.