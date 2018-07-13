IslajaBorn 19 May 1979
Islaja
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1979-05-19
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/b9ffe330-729d-434b-b34b-9dce5bad0f70
Islaja Biography (Wikipedia)
Islaja or Merja Kokkonen (born May 19, 1979) is a singer-songwriter and musician from Helsinki, Finland. Besides her solo career, she is a member of free improv and psychedelic folk bands Avarus, Kemialliset Ystävät, and the trio Hertta Lussu Ässä.
She has been compared to Björk, Syd Barrett, and Nico.
Her music is notably psychedelic and very intimate using a large variety of instruments.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Islaja Tracks
Sort by
Tekoäly (feat. Islaja)
Tatu Rönkkö
Tekoäly (feat. Islaja)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Tekoäly (feat. Islaja)
Last played on
Skeleton Walk
Islaja
Skeleton Walk
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Skeleton Walk
Last played on
Yövalo / Night Light
Islaja
Yövalo / Night Light
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Yövalo / Night Light
Last played on
Joku toi radion – Fonal
Islaja
Joku toi radion – Fonal
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Joku toi radion – Fonal
Last played on
JOku Toi Radion
Islaja
JOku Toi Radion
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
JOku Toi Radion
Last played on
Islaja Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist