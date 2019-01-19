Nanci Griffith
1953-07-06
Nanci Griffith Biography (Wikipedia)
Nanci Caroline Griffith (born July 6, 1953) is an American singer, guitarist, and songwriter, raised in Austin, Texas, who currently lives in Nashville, Tennessee. Griffith appeared many times on the PBS music program Austin City Limits starting in 1985 (season 10).
