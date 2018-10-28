Jo Ann GreerBorn 3 April 1927. Died 24 May 2001
Jo Ann Greer
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1927-04-03
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/b9fcacbf-1ea3-4e8b-b2f2-0eb77c787466
Jo Ann Greer Biography (Wikipedia)
Katherine Joan Greer (April 3, 1927 – May 24, 2001), known professionally as Jo Ann Greer, was an American singer.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Jo Ann Greer Tracks
Sort by
Bewitched, Bothered and Bewildered
Jo Ann Greer
Bewitched, Bothered and Bewildered
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Zip
Jo Ann Greer
Zip
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Zip
Last played on
Bewitched
Jo Ann Greer
Bewitched
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Bewitched
Last played on
Blue Pacific Blues
unknown, Jo Ann Greer and studio orchestra, 1953. & Jo Ann Greer
Blue Pacific Blues
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Blue Pacific Blues
Performer
Last played on
Back In Your Own Backyard
Jo Ann Greer
Back In Your Own Backyard
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Back In Your Own Backyard
Last played on
Jo Ann Greer Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist