ArboreaFormed 2005
Arborea
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
2005
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/b9fc8100-9653-4a7c-82e3-67fc69bd1ef5
Arborea Biography (Wikipedia)
Arborea is an American psychedelic folk duo consisting of husband and wife Buck Curran and Shanti Curran. Buck Curran provides vocals, guitar, slide guitar, and sawing fiddle, while Shanti Curran provides lead vocals, banjo, 'Banjimer' (a type of banjo dulcimer made by Tennessee luthier Gwen Forrester), harmonium, ukulele, sawing fiddle, and hammered dulcimer. They share songwriting, arranging, and producing.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Arborea Tracks
Sort by
Curran: A Little Time
Arborea
Curran: A Little Time
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Curran: A Little Time
Last played on
Black is the Colour
Arborea
Black is the Colour
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Black is the Colour
Last played on
Arms and Horses (5:58)
Arborea
Arms and Horses (5:58)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Arms and Horses (5:58)
Last played on
Arborea Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist