Jimmy Jules & The Nuclear Soul System
Jimmy Jules & The Nuclear Soul System
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/b9f9f7c9-f517-4d1c-8777-d77a8a610f4f
Tracks
Sort by
Xmas Done Got Funky (feat. Jackie Spencer)
Jimmy Jules & The Nuclear Soul System
Xmas Done Got Funky (feat. Jackie Spencer)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Xmas Done Got Funky (feat. Jackie Spencer)
Featured Artist
Last played on
The New Year
Jimmy Jules & The Nuclear Soul System
The New Year
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The New Year
Last played on
Xmas Done Got Funky
Jimmy Jules & The Nuclear Soul System
Xmas Done Got Funky
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Xmas Done Got Funky
Last played on
Artist Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist