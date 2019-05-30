Diane BishBorn 25 May 1941
Diane Joyce Bish (born May 25, 1941) is an American organist, composer, conductor, as well as executive producer and host of The Joy of Music television series. As a concert organist, she performs frequently at recitals throughout North America and Europe.
