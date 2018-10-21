David and Jonathan was a British pop duo from Bristol, England, featuring Roger Greenaway and Roger Cook. They had two top 20 hits in 1966.

They began working together in 1965 in Bristol, England, and wrote the hit songs "This Golden Ring" and "You've Got Your Troubles" for the British group the Fortunes. They teamed with George Martin to do a cover of the Beatles' "Michelle", which was a hit single in 1966 in both the UK (#11 UK Singles Chart) and the U.S. (U.S. Billboard Hot 100 #18, U.S. AC #3). They had a top 10 in the UK in 1966 with "Lovers of the World Unite", which reached number 7. The stage names "David and Jonathan" presumably come from the ancient Hebrew king David and prince Jonathan, whose close personal friendship was documented in the First Book of Samuel.

David and Jonathan sang the theme song, "Modesty Blaise", composed by Johnny Dankworth, for the spy spoof film Modesty Blaise, starring Monica Vitti, Terence Stamp and Dirk Bogarde.

After David and Jonathan had run its course, the duo formed The Congregation and also continued to write successful hit singles both alone and together, for artists such as Blue Mink, the Hollies, Engelbert Humperdinck, Whistling Jack Smith, Bobby Goldsboro and others.