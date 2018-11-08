Bush GothicFormed 2009
Bush Gothic
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
2009
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/b9f339f7-790d-4546-a787-457fbd079887
Bush Gothic Tracks
Sort by
Botany Bay
Bush Gothic
Botany Bay
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Botany Bay
Last played on
Maggie May
Bush Gothic
Maggie May
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Maggie May
Last played on
The Ballad of 1891
Bush Gothic
The Ballad of 1891
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Ballad of 1891
Convict Maid
Bush Gothic
Convict Maid
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Convict Maid
Jim Jones
Bush Gothic
Jim Jones
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Jim Jones
Waltzing Matilda
Bush Gothic
Waltzing Matilda
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Waltzing Matilda
Performer
16,000 Miles from Home
Bush Gothic
16,000 Miles from Home
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
16,000 Miles from Home
True Blue
Bush Gothic
True Blue
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
True Blue
Performer
Last played on
Back to artist