Dark Star. UK indie band. Formed 1999. Disbanded 2001
Dark Star
1999
Dark Star Biography (Wikipedia)
Dark Star were an English psychedelic rock band, formed in 1996 in London. The band comprised vocalist/guitarist Christian Hayes, drummer David Francolini and bassist Laurence O'Keefe.
Dark Star Tracks
What In The World (Radio 1 Session, 17 Mar 1999)
What In The World (Radio 1 Session, 17 Mar 1999)
Vertigo (Radio 1 Session, 17 Mar 1999)
Vertigo (Radio 1 Session, 17 Mar 1999)
I Am The Sun (Radio 1 Session, 17 Mar 1999)
I Am The Sun (Radio 1 Session, 17 Mar 1999)
About 3 Am (Radio 1 Session, 17 Mar 1999)
About 3 Am (Radio 1 Session, 17 Mar 1999)
Graceadelica (Radio 1 Session, 17 Mar 1999)
Graceadelica (Radio 1 Session, 17 Mar 1999)
I Am The Sun
I Am The Sun
I Am The Sun
Graceadelica
Graceadelica
Graceadelica
Vertigo
Vertigo
Vertigo
What In The World
What In The World
What In The World
About 3AM
About 3AM
About 3AM
