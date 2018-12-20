The City of London Choir is a non-professional choir based in London, England. With about 100 active members, it performs regularly in some of the city’s principal concert venues, including the Barbican Centre, Cadogan Hall, Royal Albert Hall, Royal Festival Hall and St John's, Smith Square. In recent years the choir has made a number of recordings and performed music of the 16th to 21st centuries with the London Mozart Players, the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra and other ensembles.