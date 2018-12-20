City of London Choir
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/classical2.jpg
1963
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/b9eed20b-5f8b-4262-830c-b9cf0ee7e5b5
City of London Choir Biography (Wikipedia)
The City of London Choir is a non-professional choir based in London, England. With about 100 active members, it performs regularly in some of the city’s principal concert venues, including the Barbican Centre, Cadogan Hall, Royal Albert Hall, Royal Festival Hall and St John's, Smith Square. In recent years the choir has made a number of recordings and performed music of the 16th to 21st centuries with the London Mozart Players, the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra and other ensembles.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
City of London Choir Performances & Interviews
City of London Choir Tracks
Sort by
Wassail Song (Folk Songs of the Four Seasons)
Ralph Vaughan Williams
Wassail Song (Folk Songs of the Four Seasons)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p065xys0.jpglink
Wassail Song (Folk Songs of the Four Seasons)
Last played on
Silent Night
City of London Choir
Silent Night
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Silent Night
Last played on
Children's Christmas Song (Folk Songs of the Four Seasons)
Ralph Vaughan Williams
Children's Christmas Song (Folk Songs of the Four Seasons)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p065xys0.jpglink
Children's Christmas Song (Folk Songs of the Four Seasons)
Last played on
The Trumpet
Ivor Gurney
The Trumpet
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br173.jpglink
The Trumpet
Last played on
Nelson Mass (Missa in Angustiis) Hob XXII:11 - Kyrie
Joseph Haydn
Nelson Mass (Missa in Angustiis) Hob XXII:11 - Kyrie
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqkby.jpglink
Nelson Mass (Missa in Angustiis) Hob XXII:11 - Kyrie
Last played on
Mass in Time of War Hob XXII:9 - Agnus Dei
Joseph Haydn
Mass in Time of War Hob XXII:9 - Agnus Dei
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqkby.jpglink
Mass in Time of War Hob XXII:9 - Agnus Dei
Last played on
Pavane (choral version)
Gabriel Fauré
Pavane (choral version)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br152.jpglink
Pavane (choral version)
Last played on
Daphnis and Chloe
Maurice Ravel
Daphnis and Chloe
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p025d3mr.jpglink
Daphnis and Chloe
Last played on
In The Bleak Midwinter
City of London Choir
In The Bleak Midwinter
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
In The Bleak Midwinter
Last played on
The Sycamore Tree (Three Carols)
Peter Warlock
The Sycamore Tree (Three Carols)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br456.jpglink
The Sycamore Tree (Three Carols)
Last played on
In terra pax, Op 39
Gerald Finzi
In terra pax, Op 39
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqt7b.jpglink
In terra pax, Op 39
Last played on
A spotless rose
Herbert Howells
A spotless rose
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqx1q.jpglink
A spotless rose
Last played on
Der glorreiche Augenblick, Op. 135. Mvt. 1 Chorus: Europa Steht!
Ludwig van Beethoven
Der glorreiche Augenblick, Op. 135. Mvt. 1 Chorus: Europa Steht!
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p065ztr1.jpglink
Der glorreiche Augenblick, Op. 135. Mvt. 1 Chorus: Europa Steht!
Last played on
The Song of the coming of Christ
Gustav Holst
The Song of the coming of Christ
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06q9xg2.jpglink
The Song of the coming of Christ
Last played on
What sweeter music
Hilary Davan Wetton, City of London Choir, Mark Williams & John Rutter
What sweeter music
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p046jcyn.jpglink
What sweeter music
Performer
Last played on
Lord, who hast made us for thine own (Two Psalms)
City of London Choir
Lord, who hast made us for thine own (Two Psalms)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06q9xg2.jpglink
Lord, who hast made us for thine own (Two Psalms)
Last played on
The Coming of Christ - incidental music (feat. Hilary Davan Wetton & City of London Choir)
Gustav Holst
The Coming of Christ - incidental music (feat. Hilary Davan Wetton & City of London Choir)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06q9xg2.jpglink
The Coming of Christ - incidental music (feat. Hilary Davan Wetton & City of London Choir)
Last played on
In Terra Pax
Julia Doyle, Gerald Finzi, Roderick Williams, City of London Choir, Bournemouth Symphony Orchestra & Hilary Davan Wetton
In Terra Pax
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
In Terra Pax
Performer
Last played on
Past BBC Events
Proms 2018: Prom 2: Mozart, Ravel and Fauré
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ecp5q9
Royal Albert Hall
2018-07-14T16:25:06
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p0613x7v.jpg
14
Jul
2018
Proms 2018: Prom 2: Mozart, Ravel and Fauré
Royal Albert Hall
Back to artist