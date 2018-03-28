Street AcademicsAlternative hip hop group from Kerala. Formed 27 November 1999
Street Academics
1999-11-27
Street Academics Biography (Wikipedia)
Street Academics is an Indian alternative hip-hop group from Kerala, known for their songs blending Malayalam, English & Tamil lyrics. The collective of rappers based out of various districts from their home state are noted for emphasizing on contemporary & philosophical themes in their works. The crew focuses on releasing singles with a sociopolitical context to familiarize their audience about hiphop subculture. They collaborate with the collectives of Mappila Lahala and Palakkadan Dystopia, to release projects that focus on having cultural discussions set in avant-garde backdrops.
Street Academics
