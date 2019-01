Benjamin Francis Leftwich (born 4 September 1989) is an English singer-songwriter from York. Leftwich released his first album Last Smoke Before the Snowstorm in 2011 which peaked at #35 on the UK charts. In February 2016 he announced his next album After the Rain on his Facebook page, released on 19 August 2016. Most recently, Leftwich has released four single cover-tracks: Pure Morning (Placebo), Rebellion (Lies) (Arcade Fire), When You Were Young (The Killers), and Because of Toledo (The Blue Nile).