Eat Lights Become LightsFormed 2007
Eat Lights Become Lights
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01br7nt.jpg
2007
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/b9e3cdb6-2d5b-4c62-96cb-606e74a28c14
Eat Lights Become Lights Biography (Wikipedia)
Eat Lights Become Lights (abbreviated as ELBL) is a British alternative rock band. They are known for their live performances as the house band at Klub Motorik. The band take inspiration from the likes of Kraftwerk, who were major influences on what would become known as post-punk music. Krautrock has progressively developed internationally, and each region interprets the musical structure differently. Eat Lights Become Lights have repackaged krautrock for a new audience without compromising on the long standing musical codes and conventions.
Eat Lights Become Lights Tracks
Shapes And Patterns
Ascension
Into Forever
Syd Mead Cityscape
Life In The Sprawl
Chiba Prefecture
Velocet Vir Nesat
Velocet Vir Nesat
Bound for Magic Mountain
13th Looking South
Modular Living
Heavy Electrics
Stargazer
Dark Matter
Music For Motorways
