Glenn Kotche (born December 31, 1970 in Roselle, Illinois, United States) is an American drummer and composer, best known for his involvement in the band Wilco. He was named the 40th greatest drummer of all time by Gigwise in 2008.

Prior to working with Wilco, Kotche released a four-track album entitled Introducing. In 2003, he released a second solo album titled Next, featuring solo drum improvisations using homemade percussion installations. A third solo album was released in March 2006 on Nonesuch Records, entitled Mobile. This album featured a broad range of compositions for percussion.